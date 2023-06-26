Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,494 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $32,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.87 on Monday, hitting $288.04. The stock had a trading volume of 216,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,075. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.33 and its 200-day moving average is $277.46.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

