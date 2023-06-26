Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $29,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.05. 598,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,120,079. The firm has a market cap of $154.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.38.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

