Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 14,575 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 927,387 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,575 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $30,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.69. 4,963,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,848,473. The company has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

