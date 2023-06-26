Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 238,459 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 238,459 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $24,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,991,000 after acquiring an additional 25,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $537,007,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.48.

NSC traded up $2.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.13. The company had a trading volume of 117,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,698. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

