Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 330,904 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,689 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 330,904 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 1.2% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $99,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 117,832 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,540,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 16,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 6.4% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 268.2% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $2,252,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total transaction of $198,309.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,102.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 946 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total value of $198,309.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,102.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 771,032 shares of company stock worth $161,582,596 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.21. 790,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,925,463. The company has a market cap of $205.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.