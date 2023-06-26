Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $34,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded up $3.25 on Monday, hitting $116.68. 1,759,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,954,181. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.