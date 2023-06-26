Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Mastercard has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Mastercard has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mastercard to earn $14.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $377.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,313,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,969. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.97. The company has a market capitalization of $357.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

