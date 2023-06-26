Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.
Mastercard has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Mastercard has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mastercard to earn $14.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.
Mastercard Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $377.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,313,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,969. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.97. The company has a market capitalization of $357.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.
Insider Transactions at Mastercard
In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
