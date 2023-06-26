Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Increased by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 2.3% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,605,661,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $86.44. The stock had a trading volume of 845,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,140,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average is $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.