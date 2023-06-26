Metawar Price Tops $0.0003 (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last week, Metawar has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metawar has a total market cap of $58.40 million and approximately $13.87 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metawar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metawar Profile

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00027818 USD and is up 7.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $14.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

