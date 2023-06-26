Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $101,362.63

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $35.65 million and $101,362.63 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.07 or 0.00006858 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003289 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000598 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,668,092 coins and its circulating supply is 17,188,897 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,661,976 with 17,186,829 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.14747661 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $118,968.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

