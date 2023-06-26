Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 0.77. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Mitek Systems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 66.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

