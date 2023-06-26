Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Up to $118.50

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $118.50, but opened at $121.20. Moderna shares last traded at $120.95, with a volume of 548,421 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.88.

Moderna Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.63.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.58 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $4,879,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,149,173.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $4,879,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $660,149,173.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,630,816.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 461,850 shares of company stock worth $62,617,013. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Moderna by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Moderna by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.9% in the first quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

