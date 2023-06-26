Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $72.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,013. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

