Monica Schwartz Sells 15,168 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.12. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.49.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

