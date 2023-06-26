MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Guggenheim from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.89% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 60.1 %
Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock traded up $15.55 on Monday, hitting $41.43. 5,703,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,365. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $52.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.
About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
