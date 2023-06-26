Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.57

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

