Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 2.8% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,036,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,548,899,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.32.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,942. The firm has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

