Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,358 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.88. 513,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

