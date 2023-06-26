Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,726,240. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

