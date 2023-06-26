Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,981 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 21,616 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PXD shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.65 and a 200 day moving average of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

