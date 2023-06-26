My DeFi Pet Hits Market Cap of $930,775.55 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $930,775.55 and $560,580.96 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003017 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006747 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00012834 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

