National Bank Financial Lowers BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$62.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s current price.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.58.

BCE stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$58.81. The stock had a trading volume of 644,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,007. The firm has a market cap of C$53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.75. BCE has a 12-month low of C$55.66 and a 12-month high of C$66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of C$6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.2224009 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

