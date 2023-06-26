National Bank Financial Trims Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Target Price to C$6.75

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$6.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DALXF. Raymond James raised their price target on Spartan Delta to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Securities cut Spartan Delta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC cut Spartan Delta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $12.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.