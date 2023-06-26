National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) PT Raised to $57.00

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NHI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NHI stock opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 173.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

