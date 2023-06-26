Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Down to $7.28

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.28, but opened at $7.13. Natura &Co shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 42,735 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Natura &Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Natura &Co Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.29. Natura &Co had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCO. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 182,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Natura &Co by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natura &Co Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.