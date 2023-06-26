Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Price Performance

Navios Maritime stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Navios Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 million, a PE ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 97.48%.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime

About Navios Maritime

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Navios Maritime by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages in the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.