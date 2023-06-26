Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Navios Maritime stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Navios Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 million, a PE ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 97.48%.
Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages in the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.
