Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.82

Shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.82 and last traded at C$16.85, with a volume of 4716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBLY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$748.61 million, a PE ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 22,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.77, for a total transaction of C$404,489.91. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

