New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a sector perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.48.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.54. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 9.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,242,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959,821 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,673,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after acquiring an additional 528,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 48.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421,488 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,605,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after purchasing an additional 353,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 6.1% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 11,017,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 634,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

