New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.62-$2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NYSE NJR opened at $45.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.32 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.22%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 51.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NJR shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,372 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,095,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $39,226,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after buying an additional 589,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after buying an additional 362,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,813,000 after buying an additional 213,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

