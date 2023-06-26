NFT Price Tops $0.0184 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, NFT has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $678,790.64 and $188.99 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00019494 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013968 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,325.64 or 1.00019664 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01901838 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.