NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at NMI

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $65,846.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,002.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

NMI Stock Up 0.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NMIH stock opened at $24.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.25. NMI has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 56.26%. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NMI will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

