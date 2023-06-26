Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $14.46

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.46, but opened at $14.07. Noah shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 3,174 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.
Noah Trading Down 1.5 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04.
Noah Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noah
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Noah by 8.8% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 23,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Noah by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Noah in the first quarter worth about $677,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Noah by 19.6% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Noah by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,281,000 after acquiring an additional 41,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.
Noah Company Profile
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
