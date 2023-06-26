Nonkululeko Nyembezi Buys 299 Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,277 ($29.14) per share, for a total transaction of £6,808.23 ($8,711.75).

AAL traded up GBX 23 ($0.29) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,271 ($29.06). The stock had a trading volume of 3,105,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,869. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,427.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,859.07. The firm has a market cap of £30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 784.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Anglo American plc has a one year low of GBX 2,223.50 ($28.45) and a one year high of GBX 3,699 ($47.33).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.23) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($43.51) to GBX 3,200 ($40.95) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.23) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,500 ($31.99) to GBX 2,700 ($34.55) in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,055 ($39.09).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

