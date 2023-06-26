Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) PT Raised to $270.00

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 19th.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $235.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.44 and a 200-day moving average of $226.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson has a 52-week low of $195.28 and a 52-week high of $251.26.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Nordson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 25,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

