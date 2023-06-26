Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Stock Down 0.6 %

Northern Technologies International stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.73 million, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 5.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sarah E. Kemp acquired 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $29,997.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,485 shares in the company, valued at $54,403.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. 32.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.