Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 813 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.56. The stock had a trading volume of 997,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,667. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.69 and its 200-day moving average is $173.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $154.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

