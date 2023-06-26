Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 2,242 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.21. 224,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
