Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Grows Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ALLE stock traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $116.65. The stock had a trading volume of 98,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $123.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.91.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.22.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.