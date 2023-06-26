Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Generac by 568.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.77.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,800. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC traded up $3.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.91. 380,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,698. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $282.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

