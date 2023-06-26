Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE GE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.09. 705,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,958,473. The company has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.87.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.