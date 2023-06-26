Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,378 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 148.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

In other news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,175.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $175,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,908. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

