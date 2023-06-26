Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 1,531 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,384. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.45. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $98.37. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

