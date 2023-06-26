Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 53 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $277.14. 179,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,081. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $283.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.17 and a 200-day moving average of $242.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

