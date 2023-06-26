Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 47,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 92.7% during the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,500. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

