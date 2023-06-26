Nova R Wealth Inc. Has $749,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,485. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.61. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.