NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 7.3%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 1,066,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 855,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NuScale Power Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 868.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Chris Colbert sold 3,746 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $30,155.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,163 shares in the company, valued at $97,912.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NuScale Power news, CFO Chris Colbert sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $30,155.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,163 shares in the company, valued at $97,912.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 333,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,815.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,432 shares of company stock worth $1,525,110 over the last ninety days. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 86.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Further Reading

