Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.10

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.10 and last traded at $35.76, with a volume of 49276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.
The stock has a market capitalization of $983.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 214,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,973 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period.
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
