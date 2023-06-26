Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.53 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 82,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 74,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXJ. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

