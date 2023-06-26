Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.53 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 82,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 74,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
