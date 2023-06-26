Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on OCSL. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,570,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 44,051 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,163,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,756,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,805,000 after acquiring an additional 65,410 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,102,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,315,000 after buying an additional 31,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,374,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,315,000 after buying an additional 1,670,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

OCSL opened at $18.67 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.44 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.89 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,444.44%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

