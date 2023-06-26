Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $86.20

Shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 86.20 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 89.30 ($1.14), with a volume of 1033437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.30 ($1.16).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.47) target price on shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £502.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.62 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 99.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 98.74.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Increases Dividend

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a GBX 1.44 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is presently 3,846.15%.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.

